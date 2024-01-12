Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2024 11:52 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 11:56 am.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 8
2 Paul McCartney $5,745,824 34,814 $165.04 8
3 Morgan Wallen $4,932,632 23,713 $208.01 9
4 P!NK $4,210,819 23,351 $180.32 15
5 RBD $3,982,347 21,096 $188.77 15
6 Eagles $3,669,591 12,934 $283.70 12
7 Madonna $2,920,952 15,929 $183.37 27
8 Luis Miguel $2,652,147 16,401 $161.70 36
9 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,508,303 13,874 $180.78 16
10 Travis Scott $2,497,276 17,284 $144.48 16
11 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,277,960 14,839 $153.50 15
12 SZA $1,967,798 13,384 $147.02 9
13 Depeche Mode $1,933,829 14,032 $137.81 15
14 Guns N’ Roses $1,870,579 15,562 $120.20 10
15 Doja Cat $1,746,841 12,848 $135.96 11
16 John Mayer $1,702,938 12,195 $139.63 14
17 KISS $1,572,100 11,214 $140.18 19
18 Romeo Santos $1,498,832 10,572 $141.76 25
19 Rod Wave $1,464,157 12,457 $117.53 21
20 50 Cent $1,463,317 14,757 $99.16 9

.

