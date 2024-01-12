Police investigating 3 drive-by shootings within an hour in Toronto’s northwest

Toronto police are looking for suspects after three drive-by shootings within an hour in the northwest part of the city left two people injured.

Officers were initially called to the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots being fired.

A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds at a bus shelter and was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus shelter was shattered by bullets.

Jane Street was closed in the area for the investigation but the road has since reopened.

Shooting:

Grandravine Dr & Jane St area

9:04 pm

-reports of a shooting

-police & @TorontoMedics o/s

-locate male, 20's w/gunshot wound

-transported to hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries

-Suspect vehicle: gray SUV, last seen travelling N/B on Jane St#GO82257

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 12, 2024

Officers were then called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road around 9:30 p.m. for reports of more shots fired.

Police say a victim showed up at a local hospital a few minutes later with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shooting:

Dixon Rd & Kipling Ave area

9:29 pm

-reports of a shooting

-police o/s

-shell casings located

-male, 20's, walked into hospital w/gunshot wounds & is in stable condition

-suspect vehicle: Black SUV

-ongoing investigation

-anyone w/info call 416-808-2300#GO82406

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 12, 2024

Police tell CityNews someone was shot at while driving along Albion Road near Armel Court around 10 p.m. The target was not injured but ended up crashing their car into another vehicle while trying to escape.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle in each of the three incidents was described as a dark-coloured SUV and they are trying to determine whether the same suspect, or suspects, are responsible for the three incidents.

With files from Carl Hanstke