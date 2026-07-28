Toronto Fire crews spent Tuesday morning battling a 4‑alarm industrial blaze at a private waste‑processing facility in Etobicoke, a large fire that forced road closures and disrupted traffic near Hwy. 427.

The fire broke out around 3:58 a.m. at 156 Disco Rd., inside a large waste‑processing facility known as the YORK1 Disco Transfer Station.

Toronto Fire Services Commander John Carson said the blaze began in a “remote portion” of the building, where construction and insulation materials were burning. The building’s sprinkler system did activate, but the fire grew quickly, prompting an escalation to a 4‑alarm response shortly after 4 a.m.

A section of the roof at YORK1 Disco Transfer Station caved in following a 4-alarm fire on July 28, 2026. (Photo: CityNews).

Carson said concerns over the structural integrity of the facility forced crews to withdraw from the interior and fight the fire from outside.

The blaze is now under control, but firefighters are expected to remain on scene for the rest of the day to extinguish hotspots and assess damage. No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the morning, Toronto police warned drivers about heavy smoke drifting across Hwy. 427, urging caution due to reduced visibility. Smoke conditions have since improved.

Disco Road is closed between Carlingview Drive and Hwy. 427, while Attwell Drive is also fully closed.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the same area of Disco Road and Carlingview Drive on Oct. 23, 2025, for a three-alarm blaze at the Etobicoke waste station. The fire was eventually contained, and there were no injuries.

Carson could not comment on whether there is any connection between that incident and Tuesday’s blaze.