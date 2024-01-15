Canada’s dry: ‘We’re in a new game here’

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Aug. 20, 2023
A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Aug. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 15, 2024 9:02 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, winter on the prairies is not usually a time to worry about drought, and fire. At least, it wasn’t. But large swaths of the country, from B.C. through Ontario, are currently seeing a lack of snow and water accumulation that is “unprecedented in modern times,” according to an expert.

In one B.C. town, the drought is so severe residents are using bottled water. The Alberta government is already making water restriction plans for the spring and summer to come. The conditions will be perfect for a wildfire season that could eclipse last year’s records. And farmers will be making choices on which crops to keep, and which to let die. Welcome to the new world, where a large chunk of Canada … simply doesn’t have enough water.

John Pomeroy, hydrologist professor in the department of Geography and Planning at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada Research Chair in Water Resources and Climate Change, is on today’s episode.

