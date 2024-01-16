Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York.

Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow Avenue area, south of Highway 401, just before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Investigators say a man was parking his car in the garage when he was approached by two of the suspects, one pointing a gun at him and demanding he hand over his keys, wallet and jewelry.

The suspects then allegedly fled the scene in the man’s vehicle but were arrested a short distance away.

Police say one of the suspects was in possession of a loaded firearm.

“As a result of the collaboration between the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force (PCJTF) and the 32 Division Major Crime unit, two suspects were identified and arrested,” police said in a release.

A 16-year-old boy from Toronto is charges with six offences including robbery while armed with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 15-year-old boy, also from Toronto, is charged with four offences that include robbery while armed with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and fail to comply recognizance.

Both were scheduled to appear in court last week.