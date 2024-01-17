3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
Posted January 17, 2024 6:35 pm.
Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports of three males smashing display cases and stealing property. Police did not specify which store was targetted.
No injuries have been reported.
Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, around 18 years old, six foot tall with a thin build and wearing all black clothing and a black mask.
Suspect #2 is a Black male, around 18, six foot fall wearing all white clothing.
There’s no description for the third suspect.
Police say the trio fled in a red sedan.