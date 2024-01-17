3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto Police Service cruiser.
Toronto Police Service cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 17, 2024 6:35 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports of three males smashing display cases and stealing property. Police did not specify which store was targetted.

No injuries have been reported.

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, around 18 years old, six foot tall with a thin build and wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Suspect #2 is a Black male, around 18, six foot fall wearing all white clothing.

There’s no description for the third suspect.

Police say the trio fled in a red sedan.

