Best Buy and Bell partner up to rebrand, revamp The Source stores across Canada

Best Buy Canada and Bell Canada have announced a partnership to rebrand and revamp 165 The Source stores. A man walks past The Source store in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 18, 2024 6:03 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 6:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Best Buy Canada and Bell Canada have announced a partnership to rebrand and revamp 165 The Source stores.

The companies say The Source, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell, will be rebranded as Best Buy Express, with locations expected to start opening in the second half of 2024.

The small-format stores will offer consumer electronics as well as wireline and wireless services from Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile. 

Best Buy and Bell will invest in updating the stores, with an expanded assortment of products. 

Bell spokeswoman Rachel Jaskula says there are currently just under 300 The Source locations, and the stores not being rebranded will close in 2024.

Best Buy Canada president Ron Wilson said in a press release that the partnership will expand the electronics store’s presence across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

2h ago

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

27m ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

3h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

4h ago

Top Stories

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

2h ago

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

27m ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

3h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

7h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

23h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.
5:53
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms
TDSB to debate cellphone bans in classrooms

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.
More Videos