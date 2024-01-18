Canada, Quebec commit $6.2 million to renovate Montreal’s celebrated Centaur Theatre

MONTREAL — The governments of Canada and Quebec are committing a combined $6.2 million to renovate Montreal’s Centaur Theatre, an English-language community institution in the city’s historic district.

Officials say the funding package — $2.2 million from Ottawa and $4 million from the province — will enable the theatre to replace its plumbing, repair its foundation and improve accessibility, among other upgrades.

The Centaur Theatre, founded in 1969, is located in a distinctive porticoed building in Old Montreal that was once home to Canada’s first stock exchange.

A news release from the federal Heritage Department notes the theatre also plans to raise its roof height to make room for new stage equipment.

Centaur Theatre artistic director Eda Holmes and executive director Hélène Turp say the project offers a “brilliantly creative” future for the institution.

Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe says the funding will ensure the building’s longevity and preserve the province’s architectural heritage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press