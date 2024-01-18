Pedestrian critically injured when hit by vehicle in Vaughan

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Weston Road south of Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan on Jan. 18, 2024
By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 18, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 8:38 am.

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.

York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the pedestrian is a young male but their exact age is unclear.

It is not yet known if the vehicle remained at the scene.

Weston is closed from Maria Antonia Road to Davos Road as police investigate.

More to come. Developing story.

