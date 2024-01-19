4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Photo: Durham police/Twitter.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 19, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 2:07 pm.

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax.

Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim told police he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard a loud noise in his residence and saw two men approaching his bedroom. He was able to barricade himself in a bathroom before contacting police.

The suspects allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm and caused significant property damage before leaving the home.

They fled the area in a grey SUV.

All four suspects are described as Black males wearing dark face masks, gloves, dark jackets and dark pants. Two were described as being around five foot 11 inches and six foot one inch tall.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

35m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

Parents sound alarm over west end Toronto daycare closure, lack of access to childcare
Parents sound alarm over west end Toronto daycare closure, lack of access to childcare

Some west-end Toronto parents say they have been left scrambling and are appealing for help after getting news that a decades-old daycare in their area is shutting down. Parents whose children attend...

23m ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

35m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

Parents sound alarm over west end Toronto daycare closure, lack of access to childcare
Parents sound alarm over west end Toronto daycare closure, lack of access to childcare

Some west-end Toronto parents say they have been left scrambling and are appealing for help after getting news that a decades-old daycare in their area is shutting down. Parents whose children attend...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

19h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

19h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

19h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

19h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.
More Videos