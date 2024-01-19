4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax.

Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim told police he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard a loud noise in his residence and saw two men approaching his bedroom. He was able to barricade himself in a bathroom before contacting police.

The suspects allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm and caused significant property damage before leaving the home.

They fled the area in a grey SUV.

All four suspects are described as Black males wearing dark face masks, gloves, dark jackets and dark pants. Two were described as being around five foot 11 inches and six foot one inch tall.