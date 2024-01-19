Parents sound alarm over west end Toronto daycare closure, lack of access to childcare

Parents in in Toronto's west end are calling for the government to step in after their daycare announced it will be closing this year, and wait lists for other facilities in the area can be as long as 24-months long. Shauna Hunt reports.

By Michael Ranger and Shauna Hunt

Posted January 19, 2024 1:32 pm.

Last Updated January 19, 2024 1:45 pm.

Some west-end Toronto parents say they have been left scrambling and are appealing for help after getting news that a decades-old daycare in their area is shutting down.

Parents whose children attend Carmelite Day Nursery, near Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue, say the wait lists for other facilities in the area are as long as two years. The daycare sent an email to parents revealing it will be closing this year after being in operation for nearly 100 years.

“With the news of this closure in six months’ time, I am stressed and worried about what I will do as a single parent,” says Kristen, one of the parents who spoke at Friday morning news conference. “I am currently on 20 wait lists, and the message I’m receiving is that they have no space and no idea when my child will be admitted.”

The news conference was attended by several parents who say they began calling around to other facilities, with some on wait lists for daycares as far away as other cities in the GTA.

“Carmelite is way more than a daycare, it’s our community,” says Laura, another parent who spoke on Friday morning. “It’s a place where the staff are kind and caring. As a working mom, when I went back to work knowing this, I went back guilt-free.”

One parent told CityNews they were considering taking a leave from work, feeling they have no other option with no space available for their child.

The planned closure of the facility at the end of July will impact approximately 175 families.

NDP calling on Ford government to step in

Daycare operators say the national affordable daycare program isn’t working, saying the funding is only allowing them to just squeak by.

The NDP is calling on the province to step in and revise the funding to create more affordable daycare spaces as soon as possible.

“We want the Ford government to step in and work with local school boards and local daycare operators to expand childcare spots in this neighbourhood,” says NDP MPP Jessica Bell.

Earlier this week, another west end Toronto daycare revealed it was pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care, absorb an $800 monthly increase to their budgets or leave the workforce.

Parents at Ola Daycare, near Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas, get just 30 days to pull their kids out of that centre with no financial penalty, ahead of fees going up to $1,433.25 a month for preschoolers as of March 1.

The YMCA and others are pushing for a “full cost recovery” model, to fund the true cost of providing child care, rather than just replacing a percentage of the parent fees.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

38m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

0m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

1h ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

38m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

0m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

19h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

19h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

19h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

19h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.
More Videos