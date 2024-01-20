New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

By Jazan Grewal and John Marchesan

Posted January 20, 2024 9:22 pm.

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they feel targeted.

A mobile application called IMIRT – Islamophobia-Motivated Incident Reporting Tool – has been launched to create a safer and more inclusive community. It comes on the heels of a concerning spike in violent Islamophobic incidents across the country.

“We created this app with our partners, and thanks to a grant from the Canadian Race Relations Foundation and with our partners at the National Council of Canadian Muslims, where we can help the Muslim community to report these incidents,” said Imam Ibrahim Hindy of the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre, who notes that underreporting remains a major issue. “If they’re not sure if they should be reported, they have the ease of just being able to do it on their phone and it’s reported within the community.”

“It’s a really good step because right across Canada, what we are hearing is many victims of hate including those within the Muslim communities are not always comfortable to go to the police,” said Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s representative on combatting Islamophobia. “So having this third-party application where people will feel more comfortable to come forward is very important.”

Mohammed Hashim, the executive director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation says the application is not just about numbers, but a way to foster safety within the community.

“This app will hopefully give us a picture – a better picture – of where incidents are happening so that we can find trends and be able to highlight that when conversations with law enforcement or with the community themselves.”

Since the war in the Middle East, Toronto police have reported a significant spike in hate crime incidents. Between October 7, 2023, and January 10, 2024, police have made 54 arrests and laid 117 charges in connection with hate crime occurrences. Police say they have received more than 145 web submissions to date since launching the Hate Graffiti Web Form.

Since October 7, police say antisemitic incidents are up 168 per cent from the same period last year, with an increase of 23 per cent more anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian anti-Arab incidents reported compared to 12 per cent the year prior.

Earlier this month the provincial government announced that it’s investing $1.7 million over two years through the Safer and Vital Communities Grant program to help combat an increase in hate crimes being experienced across Ontario. the SVC Grant is open to community-based, not-for-profit organizations and First Nation Band Councils.

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

45m ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

2h ago

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornhill. York region police were called to the scene of the crash on Yonge Street south of Highway 407 on Saturday morning....

5h ago

Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden
Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he “will not compromise on full Israeli control” over Gaza and that “this is contrary to a Palestinian state,” rejecting U.S. President...

4h ago

