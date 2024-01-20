RCMP relaxes recreational cannabis use policy for officers

Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. The RCMP has eased its policy on cannabis use by members, saying simply they must be fit for duty when reporting for work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 6:12 am.

OTTAWA — The RCMP has eased its policy on cannabis use by members, saying simply they must be fit for duty when reporting for work.

The new substance use policy replaces a 2018 one that required front-line officers and many other employees in “safety-sensitive” positions to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.

The change, implemented earlier this month, brings the Mounties in line with many other police forces on employee pot use.

The National Police Federation, which represents nearly 20,000 RCMP members, welcomed the move, saying the previous policy was “not consistent with the police universe.”

A recent statement from federation president Brian Sauve notes that union committees had been advocating for review and modernization of the policy since 2020.

The RCMP acknowledged last summer the 2018 policy was under review, with no final decision taken.

A spring 2023 briefing note, prepared for RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme, had recommended a 24-hour restriction on cannabis use before reporting to work, with some exceptions.

“Policing organizations that initially had a zero tolerance or 28-day restriction have or are moving towards either a fit for duty or 24-hour abstinence requirement, or a combination of both,” said the briefing note, obtained last year by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.

The police federation had advised the RCMP that one of the most common inquiries at recruiting sessions related to the recreational cannabis use policy, the note added.

The new policy says all RCMP employees must be fit to perform their duties and carry out their responsibilities, and must not be impaired by drugs, alcohol, or other substances when on duty or at work.

“Substance use can adversely affect job performance, conduct, the work environment, and the well-being of the user and of others, and can compromise the safety and security of policing services,” says the policy, posted to the RCMP website Jan. 11.

It adds that the risk of impairment from substances such as cannabis varies depending on the person, use patterns and product quality.

As a result, impairment “may differ from one user to another, and from one use episode to another. The most effective way to avoid any safety risk is to abstain from use.”

The RCMP said it reviewed all aspects of the force’s operations in crafting the new policy.

“RCMP members work across Canada in a unique operating environment, as first responders, in rural and remote communities, and can be called back for duty at any time,” the policy says.

The RCMP had no immediate comment on the new policy.

Sauve’s statement says the policy excludes underwater divers and pilots, who must continue to follow the requirements of their professional governing bodies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

12h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

8h ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

7h ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

11h ago

Top Stories

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

12h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

8h ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

7h ago

Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items
Loblaws bringing back 50 per cent discount on last day sale items

Just days after it was announced, Loblaws has confirmed it will be bringing back the 50 per cent discount on last-day sale items. In an emailed statement to CityNews, the company said it listened to...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

12h ago

2:44
Hundreds of families scrambling after Toronto daycare announces closure
Hundreds of families scrambling after Toronto daycare announces closure

The scramble is underway after a Toronto daycare facility announced it’s closing at the end of July. Shauna Hunt with the calls for help as the childcare waitlists hit the two-year mark.

9h ago

2:42
Parents sound alarm over west end daycare closure and lack of access to childcare
Parents sound alarm over west end daycare closure and lack of access to childcare

Parents in in Toronto's west end are calling for the government to step in after their daycare announced it will be closing this year, and wait lists for other facilities in the area can be as long as 24-months long. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

More Videos