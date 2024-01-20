Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning.

Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports that a vehicle broke through ice and became submerged in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area at approximately 8:43 a.m.

COLLISION:

Lake Shore/Cherry St

8:43 a.m.

– Reports a vehicle exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel

– Police are on scene with @Toronto_Fire

– Vehicle broke thru ice and is submerged

– Lake Shore/Cherry is closed for emergency vehicles @TTCnotices#GO146970

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2024

Fire crews are attempting a full water rescue response and are in the water accessing the vehicle.

Constable Laura Brabant tells CityNews it is unknown if there is anyone in the car.

Paramedics say they have taken one patient to hospital with minor injuries, but did not know if the person was someone in the car or nearby.

Lake Shore Boulevard East is closed fully between Parliament Street and the Don Roadway.