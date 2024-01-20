Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 20, 2024 9:32 am.

A vehicle has exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning.

Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports that a vehicle broke through ice and became submerged in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area at approximately 8:43 a.m.

Fire crews are attempting a full water rescue response and are in the water accessing the vehicle.

Constable Laura Brabant tells CityNews it is unknown if there is anyone in the car.

Paramedics say they have taken one patient to hospital with minor injuries, but did not know if the person was someone in the car or nearby.

Lake Shore Boulevard East is closed fully between Parliament Street and the Don Roadway.

Top Stories

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

11h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

2h ago

With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal
With investigation looming, Ford government continues to dodge questions on ServiceOntario deal

It continues to be almost radio silence from the Ford government when it comes to our exclusive reporting on changes being made to ServiceOntario. With a possible investigation into the matter looming,...

15h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

1h ago

