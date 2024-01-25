CBC and Toronto International Film Festival honour Charles Officer with new award

The CBC and Toronto International Film Festival have announced a new award in honour of late Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer. Officer, who died in December, was known for helming films that reflected the tough realities faced by Black communities, including 2008's "Nurse.Fighter.Boy" and 2020's "Akilla's Escape." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2024 7:08 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 7:12 pm.

TORONTO — The CBC and Toronto International Film Festival have announced a new award in honour of late Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer.

TIFF says the $25,000 award will be presented to a writer/director whose body of work reflects Officer’s “values, artistry and vision.”

Officer, who died in December, was known for helming films that reflected the tough realities faced by Black communities, including 2008’s “Nurse.Fighter.Boy” and 2020’s “Akilla’s Escape.”

The director also co-founded the Black Screen Office, a non-profit organization that works to make Canada’s screen industries equitable and free of anti-Black racism.

TIFF says the nomination criteria for the new award will be released in the spring.

The recipient of the award will be selected by a jury and announced at next year’s Canada’s Top Ten reception, which TIFF holds annually in celebration of its picks for the best Canadian films of the year.

A celebration of 2023’s Top Ten list, held Thursday, championed films including “BlackBerry,” “Hey, Viktor!” “Solo,” “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,” “Kanaval,” “The Queen of My Dreams,” Seagrass,” “Someone Lives Here,” “Tautuktavuk (What We See)” and “Seven Veils.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

47m ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

48m ago

Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering
Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering

The SNYP Truck is run by Toronto Animal Services and is funded by community donations. Staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering.

35m ago

