Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated robbery, assault of woman in Toronto

Toronto hate motivated suspect
The man is described as 30-40 years old with a medium build, brown hair and a full beard. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 25, 2024 5:45 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 5:46 pm.

A man is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated robbery and assault of a woman at a convenience store in Bloordale Village, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area just after 10 p.m. on Monday for reports of a theft.

It’s alleged that a man entered a convenience store and proceeded to take several items, concealing them within his jacket. Police said a woman watched the man conceal one item and demanded that he return the item and was able to retrieve it.

The male suspect began walking towards the exit when the female victim realized that he had more items concealed in his jacket. She demanded once again that he return them.

Police said the man allegedly made xenophobic remarks towards the victim before assaulting her. He then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The man is described as 30-40 years old with a medium build, brown hair and a full beard.

