Police investigate suspicious package at Canada Post facility in Leslieville
Posted January 26, 2024 7:56 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a suspicious package was found at a Canada Post facility in Leslieville.
Officers were called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Woodfield Road, near Lower Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, just before 4 a.m. on Friday.
The police’s Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene.
No injuries have been reported.
The area is open to traffic at this time.