Police investigate suspicious package at Canada Post facility in Leslieville

Toronto police's bomb disposal unit and emergency crews at a Canada Post facility in Leslieville after a suspicious package was found on Jan. 26, 2024
Toronto police's bomb disposal unit and emergency crews at a Canada Post facility in Leslieville after a suspicious package was found on Jan. 26, 2024. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 26, 2024 7:56 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a suspicious package was found at a Canada Post facility in Leslieville.

Officers were called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Woodfield Road, near Lower Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

The police’s Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The area is open to traffic at this time.

