Spooner scores twice, Toronto downs New York for 1st PWHL home victory

Natalie Spooner
Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women's Hockey League home win Friday night. (CP/Frank Gunn).

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2024 10:45 pm.

Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women’s Hockey League home win Friday night.

Kristen Campbell earned her first shutout as Toronto (2-5-1) outshot New York (2-4-1) 30-18 before 2,506 spectators at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The win was the first at home for Toronto after three disappointments and allowed the squad to move into a fifth-place tie with New York in the six-team PWHL.

Toronto head coach Troy Ryan also celebrated his 52nd birthday with the much-needed victory.

After scoring in the second period, Spooner lassoed a loose puck to the side of the New York net, then registered her fifth goal in eight games.

There was little offence in the opening 20 minutes, even though New York enjoyed two power plays and Toronto had one of its own.

Toronto carried the play in the second. outshooting the visitors 15-4.

Toronto’s Rebecca Leslie came close to opening the scoring but her shot off the rush glanced off the glove of New York netminder Corinne Schroeder at the 10:58 mark.

Spooner provided Toronto with a 1-0 advantage. She took a pass at centre from Hannah Miller, broke in off the wing and deposited a nifty deke between Schroeder’s pads.

Schroeder kept Toronto from increasing its lead late in the second. She slid across to make a pad stop on Maggie Connors on a 2-on-0 break.

This was the third meeting between Toronto and New York. New York claimed the season opener on the road 4-0 on Jan. 1. Toronto won in New York 3-2 four nights later.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves
Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves

St. James Town, a culturally diverse neighbourhood just north of Cabbagetown, is popularly known as “a world within a block.” More than 20,000 residents live within roughly half a square kilometre....

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA
Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA

An array of activities are happening this weekend with something for everyone: reptile-lover, plant enthusiast, or someone who has a taste for music and the arts. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure...

13h ago

OPP recover stolen vehicles thanks to truck owner's Apple AirTag
OPP recover stolen vehicles thanks to truck owner's Apple AirTag

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) successfully tracked down and recovered two stolen vehicles thanks to the presence of an Apple AirTag. OPP Highway Safety Division shared on X that on Thursday, Whitby...

11m ago

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

5h ago

Top Stories

Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves
Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves

St. James Town, a culturally diverse neighbourhood just north of Cabbagetown, is popularly known as “a world within a block.” More than 20,000 residents live within roughly half a square kilometre....

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA
Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA

An array of activities are happening this weekend with something for everyone: reptile-lover, plant enthusiast, or someone who has a taste for music and the arts. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure...

13h ago

OPP recover stolen vehicles thanks to truck owner's Apple AirTag
OPP recover stolen vehicles thanks to truck owner's Apple AirTag

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) successfully tracked down and recovered two stolen vehicles thanks to the presence of an Apple AirTag. OPP Highway Safety Division shared on X that on Thursday, Whitby...

11m ago

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.

8h ago

3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

2:40
Snyp Truck offering affordable spaying, neutering in Toronto
Snyp Truck offering affordable spaying, neutering in Toronto

Toronto Animal Services has launched the Snyp Truck. It's funded by community donations and staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering for cats and dogs. Nick Westoll has more on the program and the urgent push to adopt animals at shelters.

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
More Videos