Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris as farmers’ protests continue

Farmers block a highway, near Agen, southwestern France, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. French farmers have vowed to continue protesting and are maintaining traffic barricades on some of the country's major roads. The government announced a series of measures Friday but the farmers say these do not fully address their demands. (AP Photo/Fred Scheiber)

By Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 7:52 am.

Two climate activists hurled soup Sunday at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system. This came amid protests by French farmers against several issues, including low wages.

In a video posted on social media, two women with the words “FOOD RIPOSTE” written on their t-shirts could be seen passing under a security barrier to get closer to the painting and throwing soup at the glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece.

“What’s the most important thing?” they shouted. “Art, or right to a healthy and sustainable food?”

“Our farming system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work,” they added.

The Louvre employees could then be seen putting black panels in front of the Mona Lisa and asking visitors to evacuate the room.

Paris police said two people were arrested following the incident.

On its website, the “Food Riposte” group said the French government is breaking its climate commitments and called for the equivalent of the country’s state-sponsored health care system to be put in place to give people better access to healthy food while providing farmers a decent income.

Angry French farmers have been using their tractors for days to set up road blockades and slow traffic across France to seek better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports. They also dumped stinky agricultural waste at the gates of government offices.

On Friday, the government announced a series of measures that farmers said do not fully address their demands. Those include “drastically simplifying” certain technical procedures and the progressive end to diesel fuel taxes for farm vehicles.

Some farmers threatened to converge on Paris, starting Monday, to block the main roads leading to the capital.

New Prime Minister Gabriel Attal visited a farm on Sunday in the central region of Indre-et-Loire. He acknowledged farmers are in a difficult position because “on the one side we say ‘we need quality’ and on the other side ’we want ever-lower prices’.”

“What’s at stake is finding solutions in the short, middle and long term,” he said, “ because we need our farmers.”

Attal also said his government is considering “additional” measures against what he called “unfair competition” from other countries that have different production rules and are importing food to France.

He promised “other decisions” to be made in the coming weeks to address farmers’ concerns.

Top Stories

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and College Street around 6:40 a.m. Sunday for reports...

19m ago

State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today
State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today

A state funeral will be held today in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent, who died Jan. 11 at the age of 87, served as a member of Parliament for more than two decades and led the...

37m ago

UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties
UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Sunday called on countries to continue funding the main agency providing aid in Gaza after several of its employees were accused of taking part in the Hamas...

16m ago

US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war
US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages...

13m ago

