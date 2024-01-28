International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

A person leaves Sheridan College's Hazel McCallion Campus in Mississauga
A person leaves Sheridan College's Hazel McCallion Campus in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, January 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Fakiha Baig, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted January 28, 2024 9:15 am.

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution. 

Some were sympathizing with friends back home whose dreams of studying in Canada were suddenly in jeopardy as Ottawa has moved to cap the number of study permits for international undergraduate students over the next two years. Others called it a sensible move as Canada aims to get a handle on the ballooning international student program. 

There was a general consensus, however, that the program needs to be reviewed. 

For Gayathri Jayachandrakurup Sreeja, who came to Ontario from India just last month to begin a marketing program, the changes had her thinking of those she knew with similar aspirations of a Canadian education. 

“They are pretty much sad about it,” she said while between classes at Sheridan College’s campus in Mississauga, Ont.

“There are a lot of students who are willing to come here and study, set their future, so I think it’s pretty bad for them.

Haritha Kaladharan, another international student from India who is studying business and process management, agreed that the changes were disappointing many she knew back home. 

But she said it was important for Canada to address problems associated with the program. 

“People in the other country may feel very sad because Canada has (become) more strict,” Kaladharan said while studying for an exam on campus. “But they don’t know the struggle we face after coming here.”

International students face challenges securing housing and finding part-time jobs, she said, all while paying far higher tuition rates than their domestic counterparts. 

“If (Canada is) inviting more immigrants to the country, they should have some plans, like whether we can give jobs. Most of the people find very hard to get an accommodation,” Kaladharan said.

“The immigrants here … let them get settled, let them get jobs, after that once they get settled, they can invite more immigrants.” 

Manmohidpreet Singh, a 20-year-old marketing student at Sheridan College, said the latest cap is necessary.

“They don’t understand that they need lots of money to survive here,” he said of those abroad thinking of coming to Canada for post-secondary education. 

“If you want to come here, be prepared.”

Related:

More than 900,000 foreign students had visas to study in Canada last year and more than half of them had newly issued permits. That’s more than three times the number 10 years ago.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced this week that new visas for international students will be slashed by more than one-third this year so Ottawa can slow a rapid increase in temporary residents that has put immense pressure on the housing system.

He said the two-year cap will also give governments time to tackle problems in the system that have allowed some bad actors to take advantage of high international student tuition while providing a poor education.

Some provinces will be more affected than others. Ontario, which has seen a larger share of growth in international students, will see its allotment of new visas cut in half.

“In recent years, the integrity of the international student system has been threatened,” Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada wrote in a statement.

“Rapid increases in the number of international students arriving in Canada also puts pressure on housing, health care and other services.”

Ottawa has said Peel Region – where Mississauga is located – is one of the areas hit hardest by an influx of international students.

Colleges Ontario has said Ottawa’s move is already creating havoc as colleges have a year-round intake of students and many international students already accepted into programs are now having their applications for study permits returned to them.

Universities have also come out against the international student cap. The Council of Ontario Universities has said at least 10 Ontario universities were already forecasting a combined operating deficit of $175 million this year, growing to $273 million next year.

In 2022, a report from Ontario’s auditor general said the province’s schools had become dependent on tuition fees from international students, particularly after the province forced public universities and colleges to cut and then freeze tuition for Canadian students in 2019. 

On Friday, the Ontario government announced that all colleges and universities in the province will be required to guarantee housing for incoming international students. 

It also said it would review post-secondary institutions with a “sizable” number of international students and introduce a moratorium on new public college and private institution partnerships. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m....

1h ago

State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today
State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today

A state funeral will be held today in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent, who died Jan. 11 at the age of 87, served as a member of Parliament for more than two decades and led the...

2h ago

UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties
UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Sunday called on countries to resume funding the main agency providing aid in the Gaza Strip after a dozen of its employees were accused of taking part in...

1h ago

US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war
US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m....

1h ago

State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today
State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa today

A state funeral will be held today in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent, who died Jan. 11 at the age of 87, served as a member of Parliament for more than two decades and led the...

2h ago

UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties
UN chief calls on countries to resume funding Gaza aid agency after allegations of militant ties

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Sunday called on countries to resume funding the main agency providing aid in the Gaza Strip after a dozen of its employees were accused of taking part in...

1h ago

US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war
US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night
Raptors host Filipino Heritage Night

For the first time in Raptors Franchise history, they hosted a Filipino Heritage Night. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more.
3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos