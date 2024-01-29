Ceremony to honour memory of those killed in 2017 Quebec City mosque attack

QUEBEC — A ceremony commemorating the deadly 2017 attack on a Quebec City mosque is scheduled to take place today.

Six Muslim men were killed and five others wounded when a gunman burst into the Quebec City Islamic cultural centre shortly after evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

Organizers say the event is intended to honour the memory of the dead and show support for their families, as well as for survivors of the attack.

The 6 p.m. ceremony will take place at the centre and will be streamed online.

It follows a series of open house events at the mosque aimed at building connections with the broader community in Quebec City.

In 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Jan. 29 National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press