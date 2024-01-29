Mississauga woman charged in medical supply fraud with losses of over $500,000

person sitting while using laptop computer and green stethoscope near
A woman in the medical field sits and types on a laptop. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 29, 2024 2:20 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 2:23 pm.

A woman from Mississauga was charged in a medical supply fraud scheme of more than $500,000 that involved her over-charging victims, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities say the alleged fraudulent activity occurred over six years, from November 2015 to 2021.

The accused would over-charge patients and their insurance providers for medical supply items. Instead of the victims receiving custom-fitted products, police said many just received off-the-shelf items. 

The woman operated various businesses from her home during this time, including Nobel Wellness Inc., 403 Health Care Inc., and Soul Health Care. Police determined through the investigation that victims lost more than $500,000 as a result.

On Jan. 26, 2024, investigators arrested 58-year-old Fazileh Aqeel of Mississauga. She’s been charged with fraud of over $500,000.

“In many fraud-related cases, people in vulnerable situations are coerced, manipulated, and taken advantage of for the fraudster’s profit,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“If you have a family member or friend who is a senior or is vulnerable, share with them the fraud prevention tips found at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.”

