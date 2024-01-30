Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 30, 2024 9:39 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 10:24 am.

Designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to reports by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Turner, 39, declined his $13.4-million option for 2024 with the Boston Red Sox after signing a two-year, $22-million deal with the club before last season.

The veteran infielder is expected to be Toronto’s primary designated hitter and could see additional time at third base and first base, according to Morosi.

Turner slashed .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and a career-best 96 RBI in 146 games with Boston.

The native of Long Beach, Calif., joined the Red Sox after nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a two-time all-star with L.A. and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.

A seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2006, Turner was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2008 and made his MLB debut with that team in 2009. The New York Mets picked Turner off waivers in 2010, and he stayed there until he was non-tendered after the 2013 season.

The Dodgers then signed him to a minor-league contract, starting what turned out to be a productive partnership.

Turner has slashed .288/.363/.465 for his career, with 187 homers and 759 RBIs.

Turner joins a Blue Jays team that has added veterans Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kevin Kiermaier this offseason. The 39-year-old has ties to current Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, who managed Turner for a few seasons in Los Angeles.

The reported signing comes after Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette mentioned Turner as an ideal fit for the baseball club during an interview with Sportsnet’s Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker.

With files from Sportsnet Staff

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

24m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

2h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

18m ago

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for...

1h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks
TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 following injury on tracks

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 after it was shut down for around two hours during the Tuesday morning commute as crews responded to an incident at a west end station. Around 6:30 a.m.,...

24m ago

Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run
Paramedics injured after minivan crashes into ambulance in west end hit-and-run

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away on foot after a minivan crashed into an ambulance in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dovercourt Road...

2h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

15h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.

18h ago

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

19h ago

More Videos