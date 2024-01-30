Blue Jays reportedly agree to 1-year deal with DH Justin Turner

Designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to reports by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

One year, $13M plus $1.5M in roster and performance bonuses. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2024

Turner, 39, declined his $13.4-million option for 2024 with the Boston Red Sox after signing a two-year, $22-million deal with the club before last season.

The veteran infielder is expected to be Toronto’s primary designated hitter and could see additional time at third base and first base, according to Morosi.

Turner slashed .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and a career-best 96 RBI in 146 games with Boston.

The native of Long Beach, Calif., joined the Red Sox after nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a two-time all-star with L.A. and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.

A seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2006, Turner was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2008 and made his MLB debut with that team in 2009. The New York Mets picked Turner off waivers in 2010, and he stayed there until he was non-tendered after the 2013 season.

The Dodgers then signed him to a minor-league contract, starting what turned out to be a productive partnership.

Turner has slashed .288/.363/.465 for his career, with 187 homers and 759 RBIs.

Turner joins a Blue Jays team that has added veterans Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kevin Kiermaier this offseason. The 39-year-old has ties to current Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, who managed Turner for a few seasons in Los Angeles.

The reported signing comes after Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette mentioned Turner as an ideal fit for the baseball club during an interview with Sportsnet’s Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker.

With files from Sportsnet Staff