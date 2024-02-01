Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 1, 2024 8:21 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 8:40 pm.

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles.

Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man in his 40s suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics transported him to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say a 21-year-old woman and another man have been taken into custody. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There was no further word on what may have led up to the stabbing.

