Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen’s death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

A photo of Sammy Yatim is held by one of the teen's friends at a Toronto courthouse
A photo of Sammy Yatim is held by one of the teen's friends at a Toronto courthouse after the sentencing of Const. James Forcillo in Toronto on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu)

By John Marchesan

Posted February 1, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 5:29 pm.

The jury at the coroner’s inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide.

Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife when he was hit by two volleys of shots shortly after midnight on July 27, 2013.

Former Const. James Forcillo was found not guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the first volley of bullets, which the court heard was fatal, but was convicted of attempted murder for the second volley, fired when Yatim was already on the ground.

Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

The inquest was called to explore issues related to police decision-making and best practices in dealing with people in crisis, and not to review the events of that night or Forcillo’s potential culpability.

Jurors also issued 63 recommendations that aim to improve officer training and monitoring, peer intervention, and mental health support to prevent future deaths.

Many of the recommendations were jointly proposed by Sammy Yatim’s family members, the Toronto Police Services Board and some police officers involved in the incident during the 13-day inquest.

Related:

Among the recommendations made by the jury is to make peer intervention training, which already exists within the police force, a mandatory component of officers’ annual requalification process. The training would emphasize that officers who intervene will not face repercussions and those who don’t could be accused of misconduct.

Another calls for a review of the database system used to monitor use-of-force incidents and other occurrences, which is meant to provide alerts after a certain number of incidents to allow early intervention.

Forcillo told the inquest it would have been helpful to receive feedback from superiors on his use of force before that fatal incident. He noted that whenever an officer uses force – which includes drawing a firearm – they have to fill out and submit a form, but they typically “never hear about it again.”

Ed Upenieks, one of the lawyers for Yatim’s father and sister, stressed the need to strengthen officer monitoring and early intervention.

He pointed out that Forcillo had “a history of complaints” against him for his “brusque” dealings with the public, and had drawn a firearm six times in the 15 months before the confrontation with Yatim.

Forcillo’s lawyer said during his closing submission that three things could have changed the outcome of that night: access to a stun gun, peer intervention training, and better de-escalation training. Peter Brauti said while there have been improvements on all three fronts since Yatim’s death, there is “more work to do.”

Mental health and financial support for families whose loved ones have died in interactions with police were also among the recommendations.

Jurors expressed their condolences to the family of Sammy Yatim after the recommendations were read aloud.

“It is our hope that the recommendations put forth in this inquest will make Ontario a better and safer place to live. We also wanted to thank everyone involved in the inquest, including Sammy’s family, for their commitment to the success of the inquest.”

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

