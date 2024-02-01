Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill.

Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 7 just after 4 p.m. Thursday for a wellness check. When police arrived they made the gruesome discovery inside the home.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

Police have not released any further details as to what may have led up to the deaths or if they are looking for any potential suspects at this time.