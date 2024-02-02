Cats: Cuddly fluff balls or world’s worst invasive species?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, people love cats. They’re fluffy, cuddly – and sometimes deadly. Turns out cats are very good at killing things, all sorts of things: from birds to sea turtles – yes, they eat the eggs of sea turtles. And that’s something even devoted cat lovers need to think about.

A study published in December offered science’s most complete look at what domestic cats around the globe hunt and consume. Dr. Christopher Lepczyk is the lead author. “Cats are listed as one of the hundred worst invasive species in the world,” says Lepczyk.

So do cats have us fooled? Do they need to be kept indoors to save the lives of our ecosystems? What if cats were the worst invasive species the world has known?