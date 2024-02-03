Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough

A Toronto police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 3, 2024 8:40 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 8:42 pm.

A woman has succumbed to her injuries after a collision involving a bicycle and a car in Scarborough.

Toronto police say officers were called to the intersection of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 for reports of a crash.

According to police, a 2010 Nissan Sentra was travelling westbound on McNicoll and attempted to make a left turn onto Brimley. While making the turn the car struck a female cyclist who was travelling eastbound on McNicoll.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene.

On Saturday, the cyclist succumbed to her injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who was in the area, or may have security or dashcam footage, to get in touch with them.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Michael Ranger

Top Stories

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

2h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

15m ago

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

8h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

13h ago

