Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman has succumbed to her injuries after a collision involving a bicycle and a car in Scarborough.

Toronto police say officers were called to the intersection of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 for reports of a crash.

According to police, a 2010 Nissan Sentra was travelling westbound on McNicoll and attempted to make a left turn onto Brimley. While making the turn the car struck a female cyclist who was travelling eastbound on McNicoll.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene.

On Saturday, the cyclist succumbed to her injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who was in the area, or may have security or dashcam footage, to get in touch with them.

The investigation is ongoing.

