Bronte GO Station shut down, evacuated due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning.

Halton Regional Police say they are on scene at Bronte GO Station in Oakville as they investigate a suspicious package on a train platform.

An evacuation order has been issued at the station as police wait for a specialist team to arrive.

GO Transit says trains will not be able to move through Bronte until they are given permission. Trains will continue to run between Oakville GO and Union Station with some cancellations, but there will be no service west of Bronte GO.

“As rush hour continues, the tracks are becoming busier and we have less capacity to run service west of Bronte,” reads a service alert from GO Transit. “We encourage customers west of Bronte GO to make other travel arrangements until the investigation is complete and service has resumed.”

People are being asked to avoid travelling to Bronte Station. GO Transit service alerts can be found here.