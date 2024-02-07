Missouri Senate votes against allowing abortion in cases of rape and incest

FILE - Pam Scovill, center, reacts to a speaker during Missourians for Constitutionals Freedom kick-off petition drive, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri senators on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, voted against amending the state's strict law against abortions to allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 8:08 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 8:12 pm.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Wednesday voted against amending the state’s strict law against abortions to allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

The state banned almost all abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortions currently are only legal “in cases of medical emergency.”

Democratic state Sen. Tracy McCreery said Missouri’s current law goes too far and called on her colleagues to “show an ounce of compassion” for victims of rape and incest.

“What we’re saying is, ‘We don’t care,’” McCreery said of the state’s current abortion ban. “We’re going to force you to give birth, even if that pregnancy resulted from forcible rape by a family member, a date, an ex-husband or a stranger.”

McCreery tried adding amendments to allow exceptions for abortion in cases of rape and incest to a Republican-sponsored bill that would continue blocking taxpayer funding from going to Planned Parenthood.

Both of McCreery’s amendments were voted down along party lines in the Republican-led Senate, and debate on the underlying bill was cut off before a final vote Wednesday.

GOP Sen. Rick Brattin said abortion is as much of an atrocity as the institution of slavery and argued that giving birth could help women recover from rape or incest.

“If you want to go after the rapist, let’s give him the death penalty. Absolutely, let’s do it,” Brattin said. “But not the innocent person caught in-between that, by God’s grace, may even be the greatest healing agent you need in which to recover from such an atrocity.”

Republican Sen. Mike Moon was also in favor of the ban and added to Brattin’s comments, calling for rapists to be castrated.

But some Republicans said that Missouri went too far in its abortion ban.

St. Louis resident Jamie Corley is leading a campaign to amend the state constitution to allow abortions for any reason up to 12 weeks into pregnancy. If Corley’s amendment is enacted, abortions would also be allowed in cases of rape, incest and fatal fetal abnormalities until viability, which typically is around 24 weeks.

A competing proposal backed by Planned Parenthood and other abortion-rights groups would enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution while allowing the GOP-led Legislature to regulate it after the point of viability.

Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press


City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

34m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

3h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

4h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

7h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

7h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

23h ago

3:02
RapidTO bus-only lanes move ahead
RapidTO bus-only lanes move ahead

City council votes in favour of more study and consultation for added routes. Bus-only lanes along Jane Street could be in place by the end of 2024. Mark McAllister reports.
