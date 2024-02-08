Peel driving instructor charged for operating with ‘extremely tinted front windows’

Mississauga driving instructor
A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer in Peel Region stopped the driving school instructor on Thursday. Photo: Peel Regional Police/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 8, 2024 9:00 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 9:05 pm.

A driving instructor in Peel Region was charged for operating their vehicle with what police determined were “extremely tinted front windows.”

A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer in Peel Region stopped the driving school instructor on Thursday.

“Since 2017, no aftermarket tint is permitted on the windshield,” the post reads.

The student driver was not charged, police said, noting that the instructor was driving at the time.

In Ontario, drivers can tint their rear windows, but front windows can only be tinted up to 30 per cent, according to the Highway Traffic Act.

“Any window to the direct left or right of the driver’s seat […] substantially obscures the interior of the motor vehicle, when viewed from outside the motor vehicle,” the act states.

“Front side windows may have 70 per cent VLT (Visible Light Transmission) only if originally manufactured as such.”

Ontario law also requires having left and right external rear view mirrors in case the rear window is tinted.

The province amended tinting laws in July 2016, and the new regulations have been in effect since Jan. 2017.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

2h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

40m ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

2h ago

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

6h ago

Top Stories

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

2h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

40m ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

2h ago

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:03
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash

Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation into what happened.

9h ago

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

10h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

2:32
Business Report: Coca-Cola gets spicy
Business Report: Coca-Cola gets spicy

Coke is getting spicy with some new flavours. Plus, a popular social media app falls on tough times, but it's full speed ahead for one auto manufacturer. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.
More Videos