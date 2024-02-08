Pair charged in spree of armed convenience store robberies across GTA

Two men are facing charges in an alleged armed convenience store robbery spree across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities claim that between Dec. 30, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2024, the suspects attended several stores throughout Peel, Toronto, and Halton Region.

It’s alleged that in each robbery, both men wore disguises and brandished firearms. The suspects demanded money and lottery tickets during the robberies. No physical injuries were reported, police said.

The two suspects were identified with assistance from police forces in Toronto and Halton Region.

On Thursday, investigators said 25-year-old David Nakale of Mississauga was charged with five counts of robbery with a firearm and five counts of wearing a disguise. He made a court appearance on Jan. 23, 2024.

Aaron Wisniewski, 23, of Brampton, has been charged with seven counts of robbery with a firearm and seven counts of wearing a disguise. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police said additional charges are expected.