Poilievre proposes mandatory prison terms for extortion-related crimes

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Poilievre says a Conservative government will establish mandatory minimum prison sentences for people convicted of extortion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2024 1:41 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 1:56 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government will establish mandatory minimum prison sentences for people convicted of extortion.

The opposition leader says extortion-related crime has skyrocketed with police in multiple provinces dealing with organized crime threats against businesses.

Poilievre’s remarks were delivered in a commercial centre in Surrey, B.C., where police  say shots were fired at a business in November.

Poilievre says the Conservatives would impose mandatory minimum sentences of three years on anyone convicted of extortion, and five years for someone found to be “acting on behalf of gangs or organized crime.” 

He says his party’s plan will give police and prosecutors another tool to target “ringleaders” of criminal gangs, and also “restore” a four-year mandatory minimum sentence for extortionists who use guns. 

Poilievre says arson would be considered an “aggravating factor” in extortion cases, and there would be a reversal of what he called “catch and release” policing.

His comments come amid a wave of extortion threats, shootings and arson that police in three provinces say are primarily targeting South Asian-owned businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

