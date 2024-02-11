Jordan’s King Abdullah II to visit Canada on Wednesday, Trudeau’s office says

King Abdullah II of Jordan addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2024 7:59 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 8:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The King of Jordan will visit Canada later this week and meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a news release Sunday saying King Abdullah II will be in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The release says the two will discuss peace and security in the Middle East, including how to expand the delivery of humanitarian relief for civilians in Gaza affected by the latest Israel-Hamas war.

It says those discussions will also cover support for a “sustainable ceasefire” and a path to peace in the region, where thousands of people have died since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that triggered the war. 

Wednesday will mark King Abdullah II’s seventh visit to Canada since he ascended to the throne in 1999.

Jordan’s ruler last visited in January 2023 to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global food insecurity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

6h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

18m ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

13m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

1h ago

