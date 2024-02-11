Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

Nick Taylor, of Canada, watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 8:08 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 8:37 pm.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation Sunday, capping another wild week at the Phoenix Open with his second memorable victory.

Taylor closed with a 6-under 65 to reach 21-under 263, with the Canadian forcing the playoff with a nine-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

Both players birdied the extra hole and hit the green on No. 18 a second time — Taylor from the right rough, Hoffman from the left fairway bunker. Hoffman left his birdie putt short and Taylor birdied the hole for the third time in less than an hour as the sun dipped below the horizon.

Taylor won his PGA Tour title to end a chaotic week of weather delays and the rare decision to close the gates — and, gulp, cut off liquor sales — when things started to get out of hand Saturday.

Taking advantage of the first pleasant day of the week in the desert, Hoffman moved into contention by finishing off a 64 on TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium in the morning to complete his weather-delayed third round.

Hoffman was 4-under in a three-hole stretch on the back nine and had a three-shot lead when he finished.

Taylor wouldn’t let him grab the trophy just yet.

The 35-year-old had an emotional finish at the 2023 Canadian Open, making a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open.

Taylor shot a course-record 60 in the opening round in the desert for a five-shot lead that matched the largest after 18 holes on the PGA Tour since 1983.

Taylor finished off a third-round 68 in the morning, but stagnated after a birdie at No. 9. He came to life with consecutive birdies starting on No. 15 and finished with a flourish after just missing a birdie putt on No. 17.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler surged into contention with five straight birdies to complete his third round, shooting 66 in the morning despite putting off the green into a bunker for a bogey on No. 18.

The world No. 1 briefly held the lead early in the final round before his putter went cold, ending his bid for the PGA Tour’s first three-peat in 13 years. Scheffler nearly aced the par-3 stadium 16th hole, but was too far behind to catch Hoffman. He shot 66 to tie Sam Burns for third at 18 under.

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

6h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

11m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

1h ago

Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and...

4h ago

