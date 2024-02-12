Trump arrives in federal court in Florida for closed hearing in his classified documents case

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stand near the Federal Courthouse, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Trump is appearing at a closed hearing in his criminal case charging him with mishandling classified documents. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Adriana Gomez Licon And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 9:28 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 10:20 am.

Former President Donald Trump arrived Monday morning at a federal courthouse in Florida for a closed hearing in his criminal case charging him with mishandling classified documents.

The hearing was scheduled to discuss the procedures for the handling of classified evidence in the case, which is currently set for trial on May 20. Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding highly classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing FBI efforts to get them back.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon expects to hear arguments in the morning from defense lawyers and in the afternoon from prosecutors, each outside of the other’s presence.

“Defense counsel shall be prepared to discuss their defense theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defense,” Cannon wrote in scheduling the hearing.

Trump’s motorcade arrived at the courthouse in Fort Pierce shortly after 9 a.m.

The hearing is one of several voluntary court appearances that Trump has made in recent weeks — he was present, for instance, at appeals court arguments last month in Washington — as he looks to demonstrate to supporters that he intends to fight the four criminal prosecutions he faces while also seeking to reclaim the White House this November.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

2h ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

41m ago

Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124
Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124

Ontario's top court is set to rule Monday on the constitutionality of a law that limited raises for more than one million workers in the broader public sector, including nurses and teachers. The Progressive...

1h ago

Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA
Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA

"I didn't think it was going to happen that soon." Justise Winslow has been on a long journey to step back on an NBA court. On Dec. 21, 2022, when Winslow was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers...

21m ago

Top Stories

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

2h ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

41m ago

Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124
Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124

Ontario's top court is set to rule Monday on the constitutionality of a law that limited raises for more than one million workers in the broader public sector, including nurses and teachers. The Progressive...

1h ago

Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA
Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA

"I didn't think it was going to happen that soon." Justise Winslow has been on a long journey to step back on an NBA court. On Dec. 21, 2022, when Winslow was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

15h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
More Videos