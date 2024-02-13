Police will get the money they’re seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

Olivia Chow speaks at the Canadian Club.
Olivia Chow speaks at the Canadian Club. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 13, 2024 4:42 pm.

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items — how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

After much public wrangling, including an eyebrow-raising Toronto Police Association (TPA) ad campaign, Chow confirmed to CityNews on Tuesday that police will get the full amount of money they’ve been seeking.

Chow said the last-second reversal came after the city received financial help from the provincial and federal governments, using the example of federal funds to combat auto theft to drive home her point.

“My original worry was that I would need to go and cut some service in order to find the funds that the police need, because we pretty well maxed out on our ability to find money from reserve funds,” Chow told CityNews.

“Recently, the federal and provincial government has offered to support the city of Toronto because of the unique challenges, or opportunities to protect this big city, so we are able to find the funds, so we don’t need to cut other services, or increase more taxes.”

The TPS put forward a 1.7 per cent ($20 million) increase to the police budget, amounting to a total of $1.186 billion, but Chow initially insisted on lowering that number by $12 million, raising the ire of Police Chief Myron Demkiw, who said the reduction would put public safety at risk.

Chow fought back against Demkiw’s portrayal of the police budget as a “cut,” pointing out that it was still an overall increase over the previous number.

“Let me set the record straight,” Chow told reporters. “The Toronto Police are receiving millions of dollars more in the budget. There’s no cuts.”

Despite that insistence, the move to give police less than they insisted they needed didn’t seem popular.

A poll released on Monday concluded that Chow’s stance on crime was a driving factor behind her falling popularity — with only 48 per cent of respondents approving her work when it comes to addressing crime in the city.

“Support for cutting funding from the Toronto Police Service to fund social services is down from 39 per cent to 31 per cent, with 44 per cent now opposing the measure,” said David Valentin, principal at Liaison Strategies, which conducted the survey.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

3h ago

LCBO customers must show ID before entering certain Ontario stores in new safety pilot
LCBO customers must show ID before entering certain Ontario stores in new safety pilot

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says it's launching a new pilot program requiring customers who appear 17 and older to present a government identification before entering specific stores. The...

1h ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

6h ago

'Utmost gratitude': Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer's
'Utmost gratitude': Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer's

Toronto police shared details of a rescue mission after a woman with Alzheimer's went missing and was located by officers suffering from hypothermia near a ravine. Authorities uploaded a video describing...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

3h ago

LCBO customers must show ID before entering certain Ontario stores in new safety pilot
LCBO customers must show ID before entering certain Ontario stores in new safety pilot

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says it's launching a new pilot program requiring customers who appear 17 and older to present a government identification before entering specific stores. The...

1h ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

6h ago

'Utmost gratitude': Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer's
'Utmost gratitude': Toronto police detail rescue of missing woman with Alzheimer's

Toronto police shared details of a rescue mission after a woman with Alzheimer's went missing and was located by officers suffering from hypothermia near a ravine. Authorities uploaded a video describing...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.

4h ago

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

4h ago

0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.

4h ago

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.

23h ago

1:54
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union

Negotiations between the TTC and the union representing hundreds of employees continue, days after electrical workers voted in favour of strike action. Faiza Amin reports on the message the union says It’s sending the Transit Commission.
More Videos