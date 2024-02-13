Quebec billionaire Robert Miller can be questioned about sex case before trial: judge

Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 3:46 pm.

A Quebec judge says a Montreal billionaire who faces a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex can be questioned before the case is authorized, but only in writing.

Lawyer Jeff Orenstein, who is seeking authorization for the class action, had asked the Quebec Superior Court for permission to question Robert Miller as soon as possible, arguing the 80-year-old could die before the case goes to trial.

Justice Christian Immer partially granted that request on Friday, saying he will allow Orenstein to ask questions in writing about specific subjects related to the case and that Miller can give written responses.

Immer says an oral examination risks putting Miller’s life in danger because of the strain it could cause the businessman, who has advanced Parkinson’s disease and a heart condition.

The judge denied a request from Orenstein to question a 90-year-old vice-president at the company Miller founded, Future Electronics, before the case is approved.

The proposed class action alleges that Miller — who has denied all of the allegations — gave dozens of minors money and gifts in exchange for sex between 1996 and 2006.

