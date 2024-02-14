Here’s what’s open and closed on Family Day 2024 in Toronto

Family Day is around the corner and that means the first long weekend of the year is upon us.

The GTA is bracing for some snow Thursday but the weekend forecast looks to be relatively calm. Saturday will be chilly with a high of -4 C before a slight warmup on Sunday (high of 2 C), and a high of 3 C with mainly sunny skies on the holiday Monday.

Banks, government services, and libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, but Canada Post offices will be open.

In Toronto, almost all city attractions will remain open including the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Casa Loma and Ripley’s Aquarium.

Keep in mind, starting this holiday Monday, drivers will no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays.

Here is what is else is open and closed in Toronto on the holiday Monday:

TRANSIT

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

The TTC will be on a holiday schedule on Monday with most routes and subway service starting at 6 a.m.

GROCERY AND ALCOHOL

LCBO and Beer stores will be closed on Monday.

Most grocery stores will be closed on Family Day, select stores will reman open. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations are open on Family Day. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

ATTRACTIONS

The Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CN Tower will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30a.m. to 4:30p.m.

Casa Loma is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information and tickets are available at www.casaloma.ca.

Most movie theatres will be open on Family Day.

Select outdoor skating rinks are open, including Nathan Phillips Square. Check toronto.ca/skate for details and hours.

SHOPPING MALLS