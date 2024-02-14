Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly appealing 5-game suspension

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly is appealing the five-game suspension that was handed to him on Tuesday, the team announced.

Because the suspension is under six games, Rielly’s lone appeal option is to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

“The Commissioner will endeavour to hear all appeals on an expedited basis and will determine whether the decision was supported by clear and convincing evidence,” the league states.

Bettman rarely does not uphold rulings made by George Parros, the head of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday night that general manager Brad Treliving would address reporters regarding the Rielly suspension Wednesday, but that availability has been put on hold until the appeal process plays out.

Rielly was assessed a match penalty in the final five seconds of a 5-3 loss against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Feb. 10, after Ridly Greig fired a slap shot into the empty net, and Rielly responded by cross-checking the 21-year-old up high.

In explaining the decision, the league said it was not a hockey play and added a strike to the head was easily avoidable.

Rielly was supposed to have an in-person hearing, which meant the Department of Player Safety would have the option to suspend him for more than five games. Although he initially planned to travel to New York City for the hearing, Rielly opted to do it virtually due to a snowstorm in the area.

This is the first time Rielly has been suspended in his 11-year career. Before Saturday night, the defenceman had eight minutes in penalties this season.

The 29-year-old missed Tuesday’s 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues, a game in which the Maple Leafs were also without Mitch Marner and John Tavares, who were out with an illness.

Toronto hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.