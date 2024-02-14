Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself, touching 2 teen girls at Oakville mall

A man from Brampton is facing several charges after allegedly exposing himself to two teen girls at an Oakville mall last week.

The incident happened at a Dollarama store inside Oakville Place mall around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators allege a man walked up to two teenage girls and touched them while exposing his genitals. The victims were not physically injured, according to police.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested 62-year-old Paul Swanson from Brampton on Monday. He is facing six charges including two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

The suspect is being held for a bail hearing.

Police have released a photo of the accused and say there may be additional victims.