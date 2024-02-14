Ontario’s plan to get rid of blue licence plates is to sit back and wait

Ontario
One of Premier Doug Ford's vehicles sits parked at the Ontario Legislature sporting a new licence plate in Toronto on Thursday February 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 1:58 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 2:07 pm.

Premier Doug Ford’s government has a plan to get its blue licence plates off the roads four years after discovering they are barely visible at night – and that plan is to sit back and wait. 

The blue licence plates are set to simply disappear through attrition, The Canadian Press has learned. 

That approach has been in place since November 2022, according to a senior government official not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. 

The decision was not communicated publicly until the province confirmed its direction to The Canadian Press this week, after fighting the release of records through a freedom-of-information request for more than a year.

“After carefully considering potential options for implementing a dedicated collections program, the Ontario government has decided to naturally phase out existing blue licence plates,” Matthew D’Amico, a press secretary for Public and Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy, wrote in a statement.

“While blue plates will continue to be valid, anyone wishing to exchange their blue licence plate can do so free of charge at a ServiceOntario centre.”

Related:

The government’s website still tells drivers that owners of blue licence plates “will receive instructions” on how to replace them “at a future date.”

The province did explore various options, the senior government source said, including exchanging plates through the mail, but all of the options presented burdens to customers, risks such as theft, and costs of between $2.5 million and $3 million.

The government had committed to getting out of the blue licence plate mess with no additional cost to taxpayers, so ultimately the decision was made to go with natural attrition. There is no risk to public safety nor are there any plate readability issues for Highway 407 tolls, the source said.

Ontario’s blue “A Place to Grow” licence plates as of Feb. 1, 2020. (ServiceOntario/X)

Ford’s Progressive Conservatives had announced the new look in their 2019 budget, to accusations of politicizing the plates by turning them a Tory blue.

Law enforcement officials raised concerns about the plates, as they are difficult to read in certain conditions, and officers need to be able to see plates legibly and clearly.

Over 124,000 blue licence plates on Ontario roads

Joe Couto, a spokesperson for the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, previously said the chiefs wanted to see the plates off the roads “as soon as possible.”

The government did not reach out to the chiefs for input on their natural phase-out plan, but Couto said they will continue to provide input if requested.

“We’ve said to the government all along in terms of the blue plates that there are always concerns about the safety aspects of it and that’s all we’re concerned about,” Couto said. 

“How the government deals with the plates is completely up to them. If they choose evolution versus revolution, then so be it.”

As of this month there are 124,000 blue licence plates on the road, the government said, or less than one per cent of active plates. About 193,000 were initially issued in 2020.

NDP critic Tom Rakocevic said in the meantime, blue plates on the roads continue to serve as a visual reminder of the mistakes and backtracking this government has had to do.

“Doing nothing is not a plan, and it’s taken two years to announce their non-plan of doing nothing,” he said. “They should be doing what’s necessary to move forward and get these plates off the road.” 

In November 2022, The Canadian Press requested documents through freedom-of-information laws on plans to replace the blue plates, but the government denied it on several grounds, including that they were advice to the government.

It also denied the documents on the grounds that their release would result in premature disclosure of a policy decision that has been reached but not yet announced.

“The ultimate policy decision regarding the specific options available to replace blue licence plates will be made available to the public in the future,” the government wrote in August 2023 in submissions to the Information and Privacy Commissioner after The Canadian Press appealed.

“The Ministry determines policy decisions and announces them according to its own established timelines … Disclosure of the information at issue in this appeal would prematurely disclose the Ministry’s pending policy decision, as the Ministry has decided that it does not yet want to release the policy decision.”

Just two weeks after drivers first started receiving the blue plates, on Feb. 15, 2020, an off-duty police officer in Kingston, Ont., posted a picture of one at night in a well-lit parking lot showing it was “virtually unreadable.”

The government and consumer services minister at the time initially insisted the new plates were fine, but soon after admitted there were problems and the province stopped issuing them in May of that year, reverting to the old white-and-blue design.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

updated

1h ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

36m ago

AGCO says Kelsey's in Huntsville served patron 18 shots before fatal crash, seeks licence suspension
AGCO says Kelsey's in Huntsville served patron 18 shots before fatal crash, seeks licence suspension

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is seeking to suspend the liquor licence at a Kelsey's restaurant in Huntsville after a patron was allegedly served 18 shots of liquor in less than four...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

updated

1h ago

Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive
Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here's when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

36m ago

AGCO says Kelsey's in Huntsville served patron 18 shots before fatal crash, seeks licence suspension
AGCO says Kelsey's in Huntsville served patron 18 shots before fatal crash, seeks licence suspension

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is seeking to suspend the liquor licence at a Kelsey's restaurant in Huntsville after a patron was allegedly served 18 shots of liquor in less than four...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

9m ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.

20h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
More Videos