Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration

Ontario licence plate
An Ontario licence plate is shown in this photo. On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, Premier Doug Ford announced that license plates will be automatically re-registered for drivers. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 13, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 10:49 am.

Ontario’s government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday, saying drivers will no longer have to re-register their cars.

The Ford government scrapped the annual licence plate sticker renewal fee in 2022, but up until now, drivers still had to renew.

When asked when the change could take effect, Premier Ford wouldn’t specify, only alluding that it would be “extremely soon.”

Renewing a licence plate for passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and mopeds has been free of charge in the province, and drivers do not need a license plate sticker for these cars. The cost to renew licence stickers was previously $60 in northern Ontario and $120 in southern Ontario.

Licence plate sticker fee refund cheques will be offered until March 13, 2024.

It was confirmed in November 2021 that the Ford government would remove paper renewal notices and transition to a more digitally-convenient process. This includes adjusting the renewal notification process for driver’s licences, plate stickers, and health cards.

In the summer of 2020, Premier Ford’s government scrapped a redesign of Ontario’s licence plates, returning to the old, white-and-blue “Yours to Discover” version.

The blue licence plates that the Progressive Conservative government rolled out at the time using the slogan “A Place to Grow” were pulled after they were widely denounced by local police officers and members of the public after people said the plates were impossible to read in the dark.

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

21m ago

Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP
Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP

A truck driver involved in an early morning tractor-trailer rollover in Toronto is facing impaired charges, according to police. Police were called to the southbound Highway 427 ramp to Derry Road around...

3h ago

Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes
Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday. Pearson Airport is warning that several...

36m ago

Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike as part of fight for more pay
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike as part of fight for more pay

Torontonians may need to find alternate travel plans for their Valentine's Day date with ride-share drivers set to strike as part of a fight for more pay. Many ride-hailing and food delivery drivers...

4h ago

