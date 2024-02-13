Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration

Ontario’s government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday, saying drivers will no longer have to re-register their cars.

The Ford government scrapped the annual licence plate sticker renewal fee in 2022, but up until now, drivers still had to renew.

When asked when the change could take effect, Premier Ford wouldn’t specify, only alluding that it would be “extremely soon.”

Renewing a licence plate for passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and mopeds has been free of charge in the province, and drivers do not need a license plate sticker for these cars. The cost to renew licence stickers was previously $60 in northern Ontario and $120 in southern Ontario.

#BREAKING – Premier Ford says license plates will be automatically re-registered. The government scrapped the annual sticker renewal fee in 2022, but up until now drivers still had to legally renew. Ford says the government will soon change this. — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) February 13, 2024

Licence plate sticker fee refund cheques will be offered until March 13, 2024.

It was confirmed in November 2021 that the Ford government would remove paper renewal notices and transition to a more digitally-convenient process. This includes adjusting the renewal notification process for driver’s licences, plate stickers, and health cards.

In the summer of 2020, Premier Ford’s government scrapped a redesign of Ontario’s licence plates, returning to the old, white-and-blue “Yours to Discover” version.

The blue licence plates that the Progressive Conservative government rolled out at the time using the slogan “A Place to Grow” were pulled after they were widely denounced by local police officers and members of the public after people said the plates were impossible to read in the dark.