Extreme Weather Centre: Snowy afternoon makes for difficult commute home

A fin whale decomposing on an Oregon beach creates a sad but ‘super educational’ spectacle

A 46-foot-whale is seen washed ashore on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, on Sunset Beach State Park in Clatsop County, Ore. (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium via AP)

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 4:06 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 4:13 pm.

It’s not yet known what killed an endangered fin whale, but people can marvel at the large marine mammal as it decomposes on an Oregon beach.

“While it’s sad, it’s also super educational,” Tiffany Boothe, assistant manager of the Seaside Aquarium, said Thursday of the rare sight, which she said is only the second dead fin whale that Oregon has seen in about 30 years.

Just don’t touch it because it can carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans and pets, she said.

“Also, it smells,” she said. “I don’t know how to describe it. It smells like a dead whale.”

The 46-foot (14-meter) male whale washed ashore at Sunset Beach State Park south of Warrenton on Monday morning. It was entangled in rope.

But before officials could examine the rope and investigate the type of fishing gear it was, someone took it off and took it away, Boothe said.

“It was a well-meaning person, because the animal was still in the surf and appeared to be alive,” she said. “And so they thought they were helping to detangle a live animal.”

While the rope entanglement was severe, the whale wasn’t in it for very long and it didn’t lead to its death. It will be several weeks before results from a necropsy done on Tuesday will reveal what cause the emaciated whale’s death, Boothe said.

The whale will naturally decompose, creating a “huge nutrient boost for the local environment,” feeding scavengers like eagles and ravens, down to little amphipods, Boothe said.

Letting it decompose shows a keener understanding for what to do in these situations than in 1970 when officials opted to use dynamite to blow up a dead whale that washed ashore in southern Oregon.

The exploding whale incident wouldn’t happen now, Boothe said, noting how that solution blew huge chunks of whale carcass into the sky, and even smashed the roof of a car.

Boothe recommends getting a look at the decomposing whale at low tide and with a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

updated

3m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

2h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget
Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

4h ago

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

updated

3m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

2h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget
Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

17h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

18h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

21h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

22h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

22h ago

More Videos