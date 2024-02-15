Edible cannabis products sold in Ontario recalled due to mould

Health Canada is recalling several edible cannabis products due to mould.

The federal agency says 587 units of WellCann Intl. Inc.’s BonBon Turkish Delight – Lokum edible cannabis was sold through authorized retailers in Ontario from Dec. 1, 2023, to Feb. 8, 2024.

The products were sold with lot numbers WCTD231127 and WCTD240108 and a packaging date of 2023 NO 27 and 2024 JA 08.

“Consumers should immediately stop using this product,” Health Canada said in its recall notice. “Consumers can return the product to the retailer where the product was purchased or dispose of the product. Opened product should be disposed of safely and out of the reach of children and young persons.”

Mould ingestion may pose a risk of gastrointestinal symptoms and infections in people with compromised immune systems.

Health Canada says it has not received any complaints nor reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled lots while WellCann Intl. Inc. says it has received one complaint, but it did not involve an adverse reaction.