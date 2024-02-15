Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, said the ban would apply to Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Gardiner Expressway once they are uploaded to the province and Ontario’s 400-series highways.

Our government, under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, is on a mission to keep costs down for families and businesses,” said Sarkaria.

“First, we scrapped the tolls on Highways 412 and 418. Now, we’re protecting drivers from the costs of new tolls. Together with our cut in the gas tax and eliminating the licence plate sticker fee, we’re saving drivers hundreds of dollars every year.”

The proposed legislation would amend Ontario’s Public Transportation and Highway Improvement Act to prohibit the province from introducing new tolls on highways and potentially require public consultation before considering new tolls.

There are currently no tolls on any provincial highways. The changes will not impact the tolls in place on Highway 407, where the money is collected through the private 407 ETR company.

In November, the Ford government announced it was uploading the costs of the Gardiner and the DVP in a new deal with Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two major highways.

Ford has continuously pledged not to toll the highways, an idea previously floated as a way for the city to offset the costs of maintaining the routes.