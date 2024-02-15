Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

Gardiner Expressway
Toronto's Gardiner Expressway in this undated photo. Image courtesy: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 15, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 10:35 am.

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, said the ban would apply to Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Gardiner Expressway once they are uploaded to the province and Ontario’s 400-series highways.

Our government, under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, is on a mission to keep costs down for families and businesses,” said Sarkaria.

“First, we scrapped the tolls on Highways 412 and 418. Now, we’re protecting drivers from the costs of new tolls. Together with our cut in the gas tax and eliminating the licence plate sticker fee, we’re saving drivers hundreds of dollars every year.”

The proposed legislation would amend Ontario’s Public Transportation and Highway Improvement Act to prohibit the province from introducing new tolls on highways and potentially require public consultation before considering new tolls.

There are currently no tolls on any provincial highways. The changes will not impact the tolls in place on Highway 407, where the money is collected through the private 407 ETR company.

In November, the Ford government announced it was uploading the costs of the Gardiner and the DVP in a new deal with Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two major highways.

Ford has continuously pledged not to toll the highways, an idea previously floated as a way for the city to offset the costs of maintaining the routes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

3h ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

2h ago

Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police
Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police

A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening people over Snapchat videos. In a Thursday release, Durham Regional Police says officers responded to a call for reported...

47m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

39m ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

3h ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

2h ago

Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police
Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police

A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening people over Snapchat videos. In a Thursday release, Durham Regional Police says officers responded to a call for reported...

47m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

11h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

12h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

15h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

16h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

16h ago

More Videos