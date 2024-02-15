Quebec cold case murder: Defence says accused killed victim but denies premeditation

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 2:47 pm.

SAGUENAY, Que. — The lawyer for a Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 19-year-old junior college student in 2000 has told a jury her client admits to breaking into the victim’s apartment and killing her, but he denies the act was planned.

Lawyer Karine Poliquin also said in her closing arguments that if any sexual contact took place, it happened after Guylaine Potvin had already died.

The argument was made Wednesday afternoon during closing arguments in the trial of Marc-André Grenon, who is charged with murdering and assaulting Potvin in her basement apartment in April 2000 in Jonquière, Que., now a part of Saguenay.

The Criminal Code of Canada defines first-degree murder as “planned and deliberate,” however a murder is also first degree if it occurs in the course of a sexual assault.

Poliquin, who did not call any witnesses during the trial, said Grenon entered the apartment planning to commit a burglary and killed Potvin during a physical altercation.

She said the evidence does not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Grenon acted with premeditation or that he sexually assaulted Potvin before her death, and she recommended a verdict of second-degree murder.

Justice François Huot will deliver his final instructions on Monday to the jury, who will then be sequestered until they reach a verdict.

