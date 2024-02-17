WestJet flight diverts to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door

Pilots taxi a WestJet Boeing 737-700 aircraft to the runway for departure from Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 17, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 6:01 pm.

A flight from Vancouver to Toronto made an unscheduled stop after a passenger attempted to open a door.

WestJet says in an email that Flight 710 diverted to Winnipeg after the incident on Friday.

The airline says that as per standard protocol, it contacted RCMP and EMS to meet the aircraft upon arrival in Winnipeg and the passenger was taken into their custody.

RCMP say an 18-year-old man from Victoria, B.C., is charged with endangering an aircraft under the Aeronatics Act.

Police say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 23 in Winnipeg.

WestJet says in its email that it’s important to note it’s not possible to open secured pressurized aircraft doors at high altitudes, adding the flight was able to continue on to Toronto shortly after the stop.

