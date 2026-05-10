Elderly man killed in QEW collision near Stoney Creek

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 10, 2026 12:58 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2026 1:01 pm.

A pedestrian was killed during a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Stoney Creek early Sunday morning, provincial police say.

Authorities claim the person was struck by at least one vehicle while walking on the QEW heading towards Fort Erie, approaching Fruitland Road. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but say he was an elderly man who was new to the area.

“He was struck by a vehicle initially that stopped and may have been struck by additional vehicles that did not remain at the scene,” detectives wrote in a press release. “One of the vehicles that may have struck the pedestrian but did not remain at the scene is believed to be a Honda motor vehicle based on debris located at the scene.”

“This vehicle would have sustained damage to the front driver’s side, the driver may not know what they struck,” police added.

Foul play is not suspected, but OPP is calling on that driver and any witnesses to come forward and contact investigators.

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