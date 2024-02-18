G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning.

The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going eastbound in the westbound lanes, dodging vehicles along the way.

Afterwards the driver then slid into the ditch.

Mississauga OPP charged the driver with impaired operation, over 80, and dangerous operation.

It resulted in a 90 day licence suspension and a seven day vehicle impounding.